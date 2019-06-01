NDA allies wanted better representation, upset over symbolic presence in Cabinet

By Express News Service

PATNA/MUMBAI/LUCKNOW: Unhappy NDA allies insisted that the BJP could have provided proportionate representation to them in the Union Cabinet while assuring that their cooperation with the Narendra Modi government 2.0 would continue.

There is consternation in the JD-U, Shiv Sena and the Apna Dal over allotment of berths.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who returned to Patna after attending the new government’s swearing-in, said proportional representation could have been determined by taking into account the seats each party won in the state or countrywide.

“We were not ready for a symbolic presence in the government. We are with the government and being a part of the government is not necessary.”

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party had conveyed its feelings to “right persons through the right channel” over its under-representation.

Sena was reportedly expecting a heavyweight ministry and more berths.

Apna Dal, whose chief Anupriya Patel was ‘omitted’, too, expressed disappointment saying she had was expecting a cabinet rank.

Apna Dal feels its presence with the BJP helped consolidate the non-Yadav OBC and non-Jatav votes.