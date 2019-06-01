Home Nation

Nine Rohingyas with fake Aadhaar cards arrested in Manipur 

The arrested Rohingyas can neither speak Hindi nor English, leading to communication problems, the SP said

Aadhaar Card

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

IMPHAL: Nine Rohingyas have been arrested from Moreh town near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district with fake Aadhaar cards, police said Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Vikramjit told PTI that following a tip-off police apprehended four Rohingyas including two women from the Tengnoupal check post, for possessing fake Aadhaar cards on May 27.

The police arrested five other Rohingyas including three women from a hotel in Moreh town on May 28, the SP said.

He said investigation revealed that one Tahir Ali, a Rohingya, had married a local Manipuri Muslim woman and was involved in arranging illegal transportation of these foreigners.

Ali was arrested from Sora locality in Thoubal district on Friday, the police said.

All the arrested except for the "mastermind" Tahir Ali had travelled from the state capital to the border town carrying fake Aadhaar cards, he said.

The arrested Rohingyas can neither speak Hindi nor English, leading to communication problems, the SP said, adding further investigation was on to find how they entered India and got hold of fake Aadhaar cards.

 

