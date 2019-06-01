PM Modi calls on BIMSTEC leaders, focus on boosting ties

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held separate meetings with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, exploring ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

A day after taking charge as prime minister for a second term, Modi also held extensive talks with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and PM of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth.

The foreign leaders were among dignitaries invited to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

At the meeting between Modi and Sirisena, both leaders noted that terrorism and extremism continue to pose threat to humanity and expressed commitment for closer bilateral cooperation for peace and security in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region, the external affairs ministry said.

Sri Lanka was hit by a wave of bombings last month in which over 250 people were killed.

“Modi warmly thanked President Sirisena for his gesture of attending the ceremony and also for his good wishes. He conveyed his government’s continued commitment to further foster friendly bilateral ties with Sri Lanka,” the MEA said.

On the meeting between Modi and Jugnauth, it said both leaders agreed to work together to achieve the shared vision of security and growth of the two countries and the Indian Ocean region.“Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Jugnauth and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the fraternal and enduring bilateral ties between the two countries,” said the MEA.

Modi also held talks with his Nepal counterpart Oli during which both leaders expressed their commitment in further deepening relations.

With PTI inputs