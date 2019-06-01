Home Nation

PM Modi calls on BIMSTEC leaders, focus on boosting ties

A day after taking charge as prime minister for a second term, Modi also held extensive talks with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and PM of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth.

Published: 01st June 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid prior to their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Friday May 31 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held separate meetings with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, exploring ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

A day after taking charge as prime minister for a second term, Modi also held extensive talks with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and PM of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth.

The foreign leaders were among dignitaries invited to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

At the meeting between Modi and Sirisena, both leaders noted that terrorism and extremism continue to pose threat to humanity and expressed commitment for closer bilateral cooperation for peace and security in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region, the external affairs ministry said.

Sri Lanka was hit by a wave of bombings last month in which over 250 people were killed.

“Modi warmly thanked President Sirisena for his gesture of attending the ceremony and also for his good wishes. He conveyed his government’s continued commitment to further foster friendly bilateral ties with Sri Lanka,” the MEA said.

On the meeting between Modi and Jugnauth, it said both leaders agreed to work together to achieve the shared vision of security and growth of the two countries and the Indian Ocean region.“Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Jugnauth and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the fraternal and enduring bilateral ties between the two countries,” said the MEA.

Modi also held talks with his Nepal counterpart Oli during which both leaders expressed their commitment in further deepening relations.

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp