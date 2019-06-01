Home Nation

Rajnath Singh takes charge as Defence Minister, meets with military top brass

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and top officials of the ministry accorded a warm welcome to Singh.

Published: 01st June 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 01:15 PM

Rajnath Singh takes charge as Minister of Defence in newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet at South Block in New Delhi Saturday June 1 2019. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajanth Singh on Saturday took charge as the defence minister and immediately held a meeting with the top military brass.

After taking charge, the former home minister held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh.

The defence secretary and several other senior officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting.

