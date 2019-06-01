Home Nation

Use of potable and drinking water at cricket grounds under scanner

The National Green Tribunal has expressed concern over the use of potable or drinking water in cricket fields and directed an expert committee to submit report on steps to save water.

Published: 01st June 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has expressed concern over the use of potable or drinking water in cricket fields and directed an expert committee to submit report on steps to save water. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said in view of shortage of potable water, either Reverse Osmosis reject or disinfected and treated sewage should be used.

It directed the committee comprising representatives of the Environment Ministry, CPCB, Bureau of Indian Standard, IIT-Delhi and the National Environmental Engineering Research to submit the report.The order came on a plea of an NGO alleging that Delhi and District Cricket Association was using RO-treated water for the upkeep of Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

 

