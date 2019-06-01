Home Nation

Woman, minor among four dead as speeding truck crushes motorbike in Bihar

As per the police heavy commercial truck- Heawa, coming from the opposite direction in reckless speed crushed all the four riding on a motorbike killing all of them on the spot.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Four of a family including a woman and a minor were crushed by a speeding truck near Fakuli on Patna-Muzffarpur highway in Muzaffarpur district.

The mishap took place on Saturday morning when the four were on their way to Muzaffarpur on a motorbike. The police said a heavy commercial truck- Heawa, coming from opposite direction in reckless speed crushed all the four riding on a motorbike killing all of them on the spot. Soon after the mishap the locals rushed to the spot and informed the police.

The corpses were sent to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for the postmortem. "It was the worst mishap ever seen by me in last 30 years of job in police" said a cop after he reached the spot. The kid died grabbing his mother and the heads of two youths, one of them driving the motorbike,were crushed beyond recognition. 

As a result of this mishap, traffic movement on the NH77 remained halted for half an hour.

Bihar Accident Truck Crushes Motorbike

