All is well in NDA: Ram Vilas Paswan

PATNA: Putting all speculations over emerging differences in NDA, LJP chief and Union minister of consumer affairs and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan said that NDA is an ideology based alliance wherein no difference of any kind emerges.

Speaking at a media interface organized first time after becoming the minister in NDA-II cabinet in Patna on Sunday, he said, "Verdict given by the people of the country in favour of NDA is historic.It is a development-oriented people's verdict and the NDA-II will set another benchmark in the politics of development in next five years."

On being asked about CM Nitish Kumar decision to stay out of the cabinet, Paswan said it doesn't matter for the unity of NDA. "Nitish Kumar is a seasoned and sensible politician in NDA. Therefore, there is nothing to be speculated or read between the lines of his decision to stay out of the cabinet," he said further adding that expansion of cabinet in Bihar government on Sunday with the induction of 8 new JDU faces as ministers was due to Kumar's party.

He claimed NDA's alliance is cemented on the interests of the state and country, not of any individual.

"The victory of NDA in the country was due to face and performances of PM Narendra Modi. And Nitish Kumar is a senior leader of NDA," he said replying to a query whether the face of Nitish Kumar has fetched votes in Bihar or not.

Reiterating the commitment of NDA, he said, "sab ka sath sab ka vikas sab ke visvas ke sath," is the motto of the party.

Chirag Paswan, who was also accompanying him, said that participation of NDA is must in government;not the party. In reply to a specific query, he said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav should accept the defeat of his alliance and party in particular and step down from the post of party.

He rapped him for referring CM Nitish Kumar as 'paltu chacha'. "Such kind of utterance in politics intended to denigrate the dignity of a senior leader like Nitish Kumar should have been avoided by a junior leader like Tejashwi Yadav," he said.