Bihar police arrest three wanted criminals, firearms, gold recovered

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Samastipur police in Bihar on Sunday claimed to have cracked four cases of crimes including two major cases of cash and one case of gold loot besides murder of RJD leaders with the arrest of three criminals.

They were involved in several inter-district crimes in Vaishali, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi apart from Samastipur. On January 24 in 2019, they killed an RJD leader Raghuvansh Singh in Samastipur and escaped comfortably.

In 2018, gold worth Rs 35 lakh was looted in Samastipur on NH 28 from a gold-trader in Amritsar, Punjab. On August 30, the same attacked LIC cash van gang killed the guard and looted cash worth Rs 52 lakh. This was followed by another robbery of Rs 42 lakh in cash in Rosra of Samastipur.

Samastipur SP Harpreet Kaur, who is one of the top cops in the state, had formed a special action team (SAT) to look into the case. During her investigation, she was able to zero on the gang members which led to the arrest of three masterminds of the gang identified as Rahul Jha, Chhote Jha and Kamalesh Singh with firearms and some looted valuables and cash.

According to Kaur, the names of three also came up in crimes like robbing commuters, cash loots in Mahua of Vaishali district and other places. She told the media that raids would continue till all other accomplices of arrested criminals are apprehended.