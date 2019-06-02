Home Nation

Both China, Pakistan involved in infiltration: MoS for Defence Shripad Naik

Pakistan is more aggressive than China and the NDA government is finding ways to tackle it, he said.

Published: 02nd June 2019 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Shripad Naik

Union Minister Shripad Naik (Photo | Twitter@shripadynaik)

By ANI

PANAJI: China and Pakistan are both involved in infiltration, but Pakistan does it more and the government is finding ways to tackle it, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Sunday.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing his trust in me and giving me the responsibility of MoS in the Defence Ministry. PM Modi is taking measures to end terrorism in our country. We will work to strengthen his hands. We will work to spread peace and tranquillity in the country," he told ANI.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant "welcomed" the decision of the Prime Minister to give the portfolio to Naik.

"Naik was a senior Cabinet minister in Goa and so he will definitely do well in the important portfolio," Sawant said.

"PM Modi and Naik know the requirement of Goa. Mining is an important issue for the state and I hope it is taken into consideration soon," the chief minister added. 

