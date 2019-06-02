Home Nation

Bureaucratic shake-up in Bengal after BJP gains in Lok Sabha polls

Bidhannagar has a Trinamool- dominated civic body that will go to polls in 2020.

Published: 02nd June 2019

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  In the wake of the electoral reverses the ruling Trinamool suffered in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government has done a major shakeup of both civil administration and police establishment, transferring 19 IAS officials and 58 IPS officers over the past five days.

Surprisingly, the state government changed the commissioner of police for Bidhannagar police commissionerate fourth time in four days.

CM Mamata also holds the home ministry portfolio.

The latest government order said Laxmi Narayan Meena will replace Bharat Lal Meena as the Bidhannagar commissioner of police.

On May 26, the government had reinstated Gyanwant Singh, who was removed by the Election Commission, as the Bidhannagar police commissioner.

Next day, Nishat Parvez, DIG (operations), CID, was ordered to replace Singh.

On Tuesday, the government asked Parvez to continue in his old role and Bharat Lal Meena was given charge as Bidhannagar commissioner of police for a day before he was reinstated as Siliguri commissioner.

Trinamool BJP Mamata Banerjee

