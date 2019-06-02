Home Nation

First day at office, Arunachal CM Khandu extends maternity leave benefits for contractual employees

Published: 02nd June 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: On his first day at office in his second term, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Sunday extended maternity leave and childcare leave benefits to women contingency and contractual employees of the state government.

Khandu was sworn in as chief minister of the state for the second term on May 29 along with 11 cabinet ministers.

He signed the first file for the benefit of women contingency and contractual employees, an official release said here.

Earlier, the maternity and child care leave was given only to regular government employees in Arunachal Pradesh.

Now, the women contingency and contractual employees will also get 180 days of maternity leave and 60 days of child care leave in the service period, the release said adding that the decision will benefit around 20,000 women.

 

