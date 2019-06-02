IAF chief Birender Singh Dhanoa to visit Sweden

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force chief Birender Singh Dhanoa will embark on a four-day official visit to Sweden from June 3 to 6, an official statement said on Sunday.

"Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa is scheduled to visit various operational and training units as well as interact with senior functionaries of the Swedish Air Force amongst others," it said, adding that the bilateral goodwill visit comes on an invitation from his Swedish counterpart.

The visit would provide an impetus towards defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation between the two air forces as strengthening relationships and enabling engagement in productive exchanges, the statement said.