Home Nation

Imposing three language formula will lead to linguistic chauvinism: CPM 

The CPM's reaction comes after parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, Saturday strongly opposed the three-language formula's continuation with add-on features.

Published: 02nd June 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

CPM_flag

The CPM's reaction comes after parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, Saturday strongly opposed the three-language formula (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a controversy over the draft National Education Policy recommending to teach Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, the CPM Sunday said such forcible imposition will lead to feelings of "linguistic chauvinism" detrimental for the unity of the country.

The draft of the new National Education Policy (NEP)- proposed by a panel constituted by Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar during his previous term under the Modi government - was released on Friday and it suggested imposition of a three-language formula.

ALSO READ | India is not Hindi speaking states alone: DMK chief MK Stalin

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said, "The Polit Bureau of the CPM is unequivocally opposed to the imposition of the three-language formula from primary level of school education as proposed in the Draft National Education Policy released by the HRD ministry."

The party said it is of the "firm opinion" that the "opposition is not to any particular language but for ensuring the opportunity for all Indian languages to develop and thrive".

The CPM's reaction comes after parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, Saturday strongly opposed the three-language formula's continuation with add-on features - as proposed in the draft National Education Policy - alleging it was tantamount to "thrusting" Hindi.

ALSO READ | 'Imposing Hindi like setting a warehouse on fire': Tamil Nadu opposes Centre's three-language policy

The DMK said since 1968, Tamil Nadu has been following the two language formula only, wherein English and Tamil is taught to students in schools.

Reiterating the demand of parties based out of Tamil Nadu about junking this draft of the policy, the CPM said, "Given the extremely sensitive nature of the issue, the government must withdraw the current draft and come out with a fresh one setting the controversy to rest."

"The CPM strongly feels that such forcible imposition will only lead to feelings of linguistic chauvinism detrimental for the unity of our people and the country," it said.

Meanwhile, the party also commented on the recent US decision to end special trade status for India, calling it "unwarranted and uncalled for".

"This is part of a series of measures on US-India trade initiated by the Trump administration, to coerce India into accepting favourable trade terms for the United States," the CPM said.

ALSO READ | Centre dismisses fear of Hindi imposition, says yet to take decision on three-language policy

President Donald Trump on Saturday terminated India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key Generalised System of Preference (GSP) trade programme after determining that it has not assured the US that it will provide "equitable and reasonable access to its markets".

The GSP is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

"Though the announcement (about GSP withdrawal) was made in early March, the Modi government did nothing to prevent or counter this move," the Left party said.

"Like in the case of the US prohibition to buy oil from Iran, now too the Modi government is adopting a surrenderist approach," it added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Education Policy Hindi CPM Three language policy Hindi imposition Modi government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp