Imposing three language formula will lead to linguistic chauvinism: CPM 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a controversy over the draft National Education Policy recommending to teach Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, the CPM Sunday said such forcible imposition will lead to feelings of "linguistic chauvinism" detrimental for the unity of the country.

The draft of the new National Education Policy (NEP)- proposed by a panel constituted by Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar during his previous term under the Modi government - was released on Friday and it suggested imposition of a three-language formula.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said, "The Polit Bureau of the CPM is unequivocally opposed to the imposition of the three-language formula from primary level of school education as proposed in the Draft National Education Policy released by the HRD ministry."

The party said it is of the "firm opinion" that the "opposition is not to any particular language but for ensuring the opportunity for all Indian languages to develop and thrive".

The CPM's reaction comes after parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, Saturday strongly opposed the three-language formula's continuation with add-on features - as proposed in the draft National Education Policy - alleging it was tantamount to "thrusting" Hindi.

The DMK said since 1968, Tamil Nadu has been following the two language formula only, wherein English and Tamil is taught to students in schools.

Reiterating the demand of parties based out of Tamil Nadu about junking this draft of the policy, the CPM said, "Given the extremely sensitive nature of the issue, the government must withdraw the current draft and come out with a fresh one setting the controversy to rest."

"The CPM strongly feels that such forcible imposition will only lead to feelings of linguistic chauvinism detrimental for the unity of our people and the country," it said.

Meanwhile, the party also commented on the recent US decision to end special trade status for India, calling it "unwarranted and uncalled for".

"This is part of a series of measures on US-India trade initiated by the Trump administration, to coerce India into accepting favourable trade terms for the United States," the CPM said.

President Donald Trump on Saturday terminated India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key Generalised System of Preference (GSP) trade programme after determining that it has not assured the US that it will provide "equitable and reasonable access to its markets".

The GSP is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

"Though the announcement (about GSP withdrawal) was made in early March, the Modi government did nothing to prevent or counter this move," the Left party said.

"Like in the case of the US prohibition to buy oil from Iran, now too the Modi government is adopting a surrenderist approach," it added.