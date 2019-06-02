Home Nation

Jalandhar mob lynches man caught 'raping' minor girl: Police

The accused was beaten with whatever people could lay their hands on after he was caught raping the girl in Rama Mandi area of Jalandhar on Sunday.

Published: 02nd June 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

crimes against women

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The alleged rapist of a nine-year-old girl was beaten to death by a mob in Jalandhar on Sunday, said police.

Police said 39-year-old Pappu Kumar, who worked as a migrant labourer, was caught raping the girl in Rama Mandi area of Jalandhar on Sunday.

He lived close to the girl's house, lured the victim to his house and raped her, the police added.

The girl's parents are also migrant labourers.

When the area residents heard the girl screaming, they rushed there and found Kumar raping her.

"The mob soon gathered at the spot and Kumar was beaten with whatever people could lay their hands on.

When the police came to know about the incident, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead," Jalandhar's Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Harsimrat Singh said over the phone.

The medical examination of the girl was being conducted, he said.

ACP Singh said two separate cases have been registered -- one pertaining to the rape and another one about the man being beaten to death.

"Further investigations are under progress," Singh said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lynching Minor rape rape Punjab Mob Lynching Jalandhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp