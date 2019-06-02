Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government transfers 37 IPS, 29 IAS, 15 district magistrates

In the recent transfers, District Magistrates of 15 districts have also been relocated from their current postings whereas over a dozen district police chiefs have been given different charges.

Published: 02nd June 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh government has issued orders for a major administrative reshuffle in the state, transferring 37 IPS and 29 IAS officials.

In the recent transfers, District Magistrates of 15 districts have also been relocated from their current postings whereas over a dozen district police chiefs have been given different charges.

Bhopal Zone Inspector General (IG) Jaideep Prasad has also been transferred in and will be replaced by 1995 batch IPS officer Yogesh Deshmukh.

District Police Chiefs of Jabalpur, Dhar, Agar Malwa, Sidhi, Shahdol, Gwalior are among those transferred from their current charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Transferred Madhya Pradesh government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp