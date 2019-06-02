Home Nation

Ranchi Diary: Jharkhand primary schools to have kitchen gardens, no leaves for govt employees in next four months

While primary schools in Jharkhand will soon have kitchen gardens on their premises, there will be no leave for government officials in Jharkhand for the next four months.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Kitchen garden in schools

Primary schools in Jharkhand will soon have kitchen gardens on their premises, where students will grow vegetables and seasonal fruits for their mid-day meals. According to a proposal prepared by School Education and Literacy Department Krishi Vikas Kendra (KVK) will help schools in preparing the gardens. Notably, 871 primary schools already have kitchen gardens while the remaining 17, 532 schools will have them soon in two phases. The state government will provide D5,000 to each school for developing a the garden. Officials said the objective behind the proposal is to connect students with farming right from their childhood. 

 No leave for government officials

There will be no leave for government officials in Jharkhand for the next four months, said Chief Minister Raghubar Das, during a review meeting with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police. He directed the officials to pull up their socks and implement the developmental programmes in the state and not ask for leaves. The Chief Minister further directed them to update data through a special drive so that the 51 lakh farmers could be given the benefit of Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana. The Jharkhand BJP, which pulled off a spectacular victory in the Lok Sabha elections, wants to continue its winning streak and has, therefore, started preparing for Assembly elections.

Ranchi will soon be connected to Jharsuguda
After Kolkata, Raipur and Bhubaneshwar, Air India will soon connect Jharsuguda in Odisha with Ranchi under the UDAN programme. Officials said the air service to Jharsuguda is being started after seeing the large number of passengers from Ranchi. According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Jharkhand Government with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry under the Regional Connectivity Service August 2016, air services to Jamshedpur, Dumka and Bokaro will soon be started under the programme.

