Two cops killed after speeding luxury car hits their motorcycle in Bareilly
Sub-inspector Rajveer Singh (45) and head constable Rajneesh Kumar (35) died on the spot after the speeding car hit their motorcycle near a roadside eatery.
BAREILLY (UP): Two policemen were killed when a speeding luxury car hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Sunday.
The accident occurred late Saturday night in Fatehganj on the Lucknow-Delhi road, they said.
Anand Sharma, the car driver, has been taken into custody, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Bareily, RK Pandey said.
A case has been registered and necessary action is being taken, the DIG added.