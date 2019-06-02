Two cops killed after speeding luxury car hits their motorcycle in Bareilly

By PTI

BAREILLY (UP): Two policemen were killed when a speeding luxury car hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred late Saturday night in Fatehganj on the Lucknow-Delhi road, they said.

Sub-inspector Rajveer Singh (45) and head constable Rajneesh Kumar (35) died on the spot after the speeding car hit their motorcycle near a roadside eatery, police said.

Anand Sharma, the car driver, has been taken into custody, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Bareily, RK Pandey said.

A case has been registered and necessary action is being taken, the DIG added.