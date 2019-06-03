Around 250 VHP workers booked for brandishing air rifles, swords in Pune rally

By ANI

PUNE: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against around 200 to 250 workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for allegedly brandishing and firing air rifles and showcasing swords in a rally organised by them in Nigdi area of Pune.

The rally was organised between 5 pm to 10 pm on Sunday without taking prior permission from the police. However, no arrests have been made, police said.

During the rally, four girls were seen brandishing air rifles and firing them while five others were seen showcasing swords, police said.

Further investigation is on.