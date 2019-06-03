Home Nation

BJP library in Uttarakhand gets Quran, Bible apart from Hindu scriptures

The library houses a variety of literature that includes books on culture, history, geography, social sciences, communism, eminent personalities, spiritualism, and religion.

Published: 03rd June 2019 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: In order to promote religious harmony among party workers and portray its secular image, the library located at the BJP office here houses Holy Quran and Bible apart from Vedas, Ramayan, Bhagawat Gita, Hanuman Chalisa and other revered Hindu scriptures.

"The library was inaugurated in 2017 by the BJP president Amit Shah and state BJP president Ajay Bhatt. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat decided to keep Quran and Bible for the BJP workers and people who visit the library to read," said Shadab Shams, BJP spokesperson.

"The BJP respects the feelings of all its workers including Hindu, Muslim, Christians or Sikhs, hence all type of literature is made available here," he added.

The library houses a variety of literature that includes books on culture, history, geography, social sciences, communism, eminent personalities, spiritualism, and religion.

"Our workers and anybody who uses the library can do a comparative study of all religions and broaden his or her knowledge base. The library provides a variety of books and literature for readers to choose from," said Sanjeev Varma of BJP.

"It is very useful for the BJP workers as they have to participate in various debates and discussions," said Sanjeev Vinodiya, library manager. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP office Quran Bible BJP library Uttarakhand BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp