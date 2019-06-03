BJP mixing religion and politics: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Pranab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: In a Facebook post on Sunday, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of using ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as their party’s slogan in a misconceived manner by mixing religion with politics. “Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ram ji ki, Ram Naam Satya Hai etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments,’’ she said in her post.

Mamata’s post regarding Jai Shri Ram slogan came three days after she had lost her cool when a group of people chanted it in front of her convoy.“I have no problem, regarding any particular slogan of political parties in their rallies, and for their party purpose. Every political party has their own slogan... But BJP is using religious slogan Jai Sri Ram as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics. We do not respect this forcible enforcement of political slogans...’’ she wrote.