Home Nation

'Jai Shri Ram' row: Sakshi Maharaj says Mamata belongs to demon Hirankashyap's family

Mamata Banerjee on Sunday criticised the (BJP) and said that its leaders are using the religious slogan, 'Jai Shri Ram' as their party slogan in a "misconceived manner".

Published: 03rd June 2019 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj (Photo | File/PTI)

By ANI

HARIDWAR: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said on Sunday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "belongs to the family of demon king Hirankashyap," an ancient Hindu ruler who is believed to have put his son Prahlad behind the bars and tortured him for believing in Lord Vishnu.

READ | Chant lord Ram's name, it will remove effects of bad spirits: BJP leader tells Mamata

"As we talk of West Bengal, I remember the demon king Hirankashyap who had put his son behind bars and tortured him for saying 'Jai Shri Ram'. This is being repeated in Bengal and it seems that Mamata Banerjee belongs to the family of demon Hirankashyap as she put all those behind bars who say 'Jai Shri Ram'," said Sakshi Maharaj.

"She gets irritated, put people behind bars, abuse them and conspires against those who say 'Jai Shri Ram", he said.

Mamata Banerjee on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that its leaders are using the religious slogan, 'Jai Shri Ram' as their party slogan in a "misconceived manner".

READ | BJP using 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan to mix religion with politics: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee had on May 30 reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in North 24 Parganas saying, "they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state."

Later, the BJP leader Dilip Ghosh slammed Banerjee, saying that the chief minister has completely lost her mind.

On Saturday, a scuffle broke out between the police and a group of people who were allegedly raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans outside the residence of TMC leader and Minister for Fire department Sujit Bose in Kanchrapara. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sakshi Maharaj West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Jai Shri Ram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp