Miscreants cover Indira Gandhi's statue with burqa in UP, Congress stages protest

Senior district officials reached the spot and got the burqa removed. They also assured action against the miscreants.

Indira Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Unidentified persons, on Monday, covered a statue of late prime minister Indira Gandhi with a burqa in Gola area of the city.

The incident angered Congress leaders who spilled on to the streets shouting slogans against the district administration and demanding an inquiry into the incident.

According to reports, trouble began on Monday morning when some morning walkers saw a black robe covering the state of late Indira Gandhi. The morning walkers informed other people and within no time a large number of Congress leaders gathered at the spot.

A senior police official said: "It is evident that some mischievous elements wanted to vitiate the atmosphere but we are going to identify them and book them under relevant sections of law."

