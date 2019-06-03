Home Nation

NCP demands arrest of Gujarat BJP MLA who assaulted their woman leader

The BJP MLA, Balram Thawani, was caught on camera thrashing and kicking NCP woman leader Neetu Tejwani.

Published: 03rd June 2019 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP Monday condemned the assault on its woman leader in Gujarat by a BJP MLA and asked if "jungle raj" prevailed in the neighbouring state even as the opposition party called for the legislator's arrest.

The BJP MLA, Balram Thawani, was caught on camera thrashing and kicking NCP woman leader Neetu Tejwani, who had approached him for resuming water supply to her locality in Ahmedabad district.

Thawani, who represents the Naroda Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad, has apologised over the incident.

NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik, however, said an apology was not going to suffice in such a matter and that the law must take its course against the ruling party MLA and his supporters.

"BJP leaders and their supporters have become uncontrollable after the party's poll victory. A woman has been thrashed. Is it some jungle raj?" Malik asked.

"We demand that a case be registered and the MLA arrested. Apologising won't suffice, it is no petty matter. The law should take its course," he added.

Malik warned the Sharad Pawar-led the party would stage protest if Thawani was not arrested. Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar and party MP Supriya Sule, too, condemned the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Pawar attributed the incident to the frenzy caused by power. Sule said violence is not acceptable in a democracy.

"In a democracy every individual has the right to protest, and the use of violence to quell the voice of opposition is unacceptable," Sule said in a tweet.

Latching onto the incident, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde of the NCP alleged the BJP government's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, aimed at empowering girls, was a "pretence".

Munde said Thawani's attitude showed the "BJP's culture" and called for his suspension. The video of the incident, which took place Sunday, went viral on social media.

The ruling BJP said it condemned the incident and had asked Thawani to apologise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assault NCP woman leader BJP MLA Nawab Malik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp