NCP woman leader ties 'rakhi' to BJP MLA who kicked her in public

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: BJP MLA Balram Thawani and the NCP woman leader, whom he brutally thrashed on Sunday, held parleys to amicably resolve the contention between the two. Following this, she tied 'Rakhi' on his hand while he apologized to her. On the other hand, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to Thawani.

"She is like my sister, I have apologized to her for what happened yesterday. We have cleared out the misunderstandings between us. I have promised to help her if she ever needs any help," said Balram Thawani, BJP MLA who was caught on camera kicking the woman NCP leader in Naroda.

"He said he perceives me as his sister and he slapped me as a brother slaps his sister. He said that his intention was not ill. I have accepted him as my brother, the solution is found by everybody," said Nitu Tejwani, NCP leader from Naroda.

Nitu Tejwani, NCP leader from Naroda: Unhone bola main tujhe behn maan ke chala hoon, aur behn ki tarah hi maine tujhe thapad mara tha aur mera koi galat vichaar nahi tha. Maine unko bhaisaab maan liya hai, samadhan sabne mil kar kiya hai. pic.twitter.com/YA8YlUwBXt — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

The incident took place on Sunday near Thawani's office in Naroda when he was caught on camera by people present at the spot. The victim was kicked and punched by the BJP MLA on the street when she was staging a protest along with other women demanding the restoration of water pipeline.

Balram Thawani, BJP MLA who was caught on camera kicking a woman NCP leader in Naroda: She's like my sister, I have apologized to her for what happened yesterday. We have cleared out the misunderstandings between us. I have promised to help her if she ever needs any help #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/sAF9Jm6ZXB — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

Earlier in the day, police have asserted that both the parties have approached them and action would be taken. "Both the parties have come to the police with their complaints. Further action is being taken. We've taken up this matter seriously, action will be taken soon," said Niraj Badgujar, DCP.

#WATCH BJP's Naroda MLA Balram Thawani kicks NCP leader (Kuber Nagar Ward) Nitu Tejwani when she went to his office to meet him over a local issue yesterday. Nitu Tejwani has registered a complaint against the MLA. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/dNH2Fgo5Vw — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

In the viral video, Thawani can be seen stepping out of his office and then kicking and thrashing the woman who is already under attack by another man whose back is turned towards the camera.