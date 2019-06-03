Home Nation

No language should be imposed, let students choose: Congress

If a student feels that a certain language would help him, he would choose it but no language should be imposed, he said.

Published: 03rd June 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

A party supporter waves congress flag in Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy Monday welcomed the Centre's decision to drop the provision of mandatory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states in the revised draft education policy.

"No doubt that the three language policy has been enunciated long back. But, it was almost given up.

Recalling the long anti-Hindi agitation that was witnessed particularly in Tamil Nadu, now, for that to find a place in 2019 in draft education policy, was something which was not necessary," he told PTI.

The knowledge of English gave a headstart to Indians in the IT sector, while the Chinese struggled to learn English, he said. If a student feels that a certain language would help him, he would choose it but no language should be imposed, he said.

Organisations like the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, which actively spread Hindi in the southern states, should be strengthened, Reddy, a former vice-chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said.

The Centre on Monday dropped the contentious provision of mandatory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, as it issued a revised draft education policy amid outrage over its earlier suggestion.

The DMK and other parties in Tamil Nadu had strongly opposed the three-language formula in the draft National Education Policy and alleged that it was tantamount to thrusting the Hindi language on the non-Hindi speaking states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marri Shashidhar Reddy Hindi imposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp