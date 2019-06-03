Home Nation

Ramdas Athawale takes charge as MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment

Athawale said the community has been demanding reservation for quite some time now and he will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Published: 03rd June 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP ally the Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale took charge as Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment for a second term on Monday and batted for providing quota to Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes in jobs and education.

Athawale said the community has been demanding reservation for quite some time now and he will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

He also suggested increasing the quota for the OBCs saying the government's move to provide 10 per cent quota for the economically backward section, which has taken the total reservation to 60 per cent, establishes that parliament has the power to further expand the reservation limit.

"Despite there being a 50 per cent cap on reservation set by the Supreme Court, parliament went ahead with providing 10 per cent quota for the economically backward section.

This shows that parliament has the power to further expand the quota limit," Athawale said.

The RPI chief also said his ministry will consider enhancing funds for Dr Ambedkar medical aid scheme, Dr Ambedkar scheme for social integration through inter-caste marriage, pre-matric and post-matric schemes and National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes.

He further said that the ministry will hold a meeting where they agenda for the first 100 days of the Modi government's second term will be discussed and various issues will be prioritised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramdas Athawale Republican Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp