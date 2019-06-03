Ramdas Athawale takes charge as MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP ally the Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale took charge as Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment for a second term on Monday and batted for providing quota to Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes in jobs and education.

Athawale said the community has been demanding reservation for quite some time now and he will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

He also suggested increasing the quota for the OBCs saying the government's move to provide 10 per cent quota for the economically backward section, which has taken the total reservation to 60 per cent, establishes that parliament has the power to further expand the reservation limit.

"Despite there being a 50 per cent cap on reservation set by the Supreme Court, parliament went ahead with providing 10 per cent quota for the economically backward section.

This shows that parliament has the power to further expand the quota limit," Athawale said.

The RPI chief also said his ministry will consider enhancing funds for Dr Ambedkar medical aid scheme, Dr Ambedkar scheme for social integration through inter-caste marriage, pre-matric and post-matric schemes and National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes.

He further said that the ministry will hold a meeting where they agenda for the first 100 days of the Modi government's second term will be discussed and various issues will be prioritised.