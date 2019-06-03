Home Nation

'SP, BSP will fight together for social justice': Akhilesh after Mayawati's hint of dropping alliance

No one has got the official stand of the BSP regarding the alliance. We are waiting for an official statement, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

Published: 03rd June 2019 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati-Akhilesh

BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

By PTI

AZAMGARH: The Samajwadi Party will fight for social justice together with the Bahujan Samaj Party, said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Monday, hours after BSP supremo Mayawati expressed dissatisfaction over the poll performance of the alliance between the two parties.

"We and Bahujan Samaj Party will fight for social justice together," said Yadav, addressing a public meeting here during his first visit to the constituency after declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results.

BSP chief Mayawati earlier told her party workers in New Delhi that the Lok Sabha poll drubbing in Uttar Pradesh was due to the "poor performance" of the alliance with the SP.

She also asked her party leaders and workers to prepare to contest the assembly by-elections on their own, raising questions over the future of the 'gathbandhan'.

Addressing the public meeting in Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav, however, defended the poll performance of the alliance, saying that the Lok Sabha poll battle this time was of a different kind, which he could not understand.

"It was a race between Ferrari and a cycle (the SP's election symbol). Everybody knew the Ferrari will win. The Lok Sabha elections were not fought on issues, it was fought on something else," said Yadav.

The SP chief also subtly blamed media for his party poor performance in the polls.

READ HERE | Mayawati hints at break up with SP after poll drubbing, says will fight bypolls alone

"Tell me who was seen on televisions everyday? They penetrated into our brains. They played with our minds with TV and mobile phones. This was a different kind of battle, which we could not understand. The day we understand this, we will emerge victorious," he said.

Conceding that his party's "opponents are very strong", the former UP chief minister said he would try to counter them through social alliance.

"Our party may have lost the elections, but we throw an open challenge to rival parties that they compare the developmental works done during their regime with those done in our tenure. Their work will not be able to stand in front of ours," he said.

Before Akhilesh Yadav's public meeting in Azamgarh, an SP spokesperson said the party was "waiting" for the BSP's "official stand" on whether to continue with the alliance or not.

The Samajwadi Party's statement followed Mayawati's direction to her party leaders to prepare to contest the coming assembly bypolls on their own.

"No one has got the official stand of the BSP regarding the alliance. We are waiting for an official statement," SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI earlier.

READ HERE | Grand Alliance in UP faces existential crisis after Lok Sabha elections rout

Earlier, in her party workers' meet, Mayawati had asked her party leaders not to depend on the alliance to win votes but work to expand the organisation.

According to some of those present in the meeting, Mayawati also referred to the family feud in the Yadav clan, saying the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP could not transfer the community votes to the BSP in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

She said the SP could not even save its "family seats".

"These are all hearsay. What was the matter of discussion has to be understood," the SP spokesperson said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will take a decision on the developments once he comes to Lucknow from his parliamentary constituency Azamgarh, Chaudhary said.

READ HERE | BSP chief Mayawati sacks office bearers over election debacle

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Mayawati SP BSP Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp