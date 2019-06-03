Home Nation

Unhappy with lack of development in UP, Samajwadi MP Azam Khan thinking of quitting Parliament  and fighting Assembly polls

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, he had defeated BJP's Jaya Prada from the Ramgarh parliamentary constituency.

Published: 03rd June 2019 12:27 AM

Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAMGARH (UP): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Ramgarh MP Azam Khan on Sunday said that he is thinking to quit his parliamentary post and contest in the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"No doctors or health facilities are here. We're running a hospital and there can be attempts to dismantle it. Barrage should be constructed, its construction is pending. I am thinking of quitting from Parliament and contesting the state assembly elections," Azam Khan told media here.

Azam Khan was doing a press conference after an FIR was reportedly registered against him for obstructing government work and occupying public property without permission for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Denying all the charges, Azam Khan said, "Whatever has happened is not hidden from everyone. To remove me from the state, all types of efforts have been made... There was an attempt to kill me.

My license was cancelled. Also, there was a conspiracy to kill me in an encounter by putting serious allegations on me... Newspapers have written that among all the winning MPs, I am number one and the biggest criminal MP because there are maximum cases against me."

Khan said that he bought the property from the previous government. 

