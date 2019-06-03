Home Nation

Union Minister Giriraj Singh's mass appeal: Make 'population control law' a movement

Earlier, the Union Minister had backed Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's statement that the government should bring in a law whereby third-borns should be bereft of voting rights.

Published: 03rd June 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 12:53 PM

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh. (Photo|PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Reiterating his stand on controlling India's population, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday asked people to make 'population control law' a movement.

"Increasing population is a hurdle in India's development and society's harmony. Take the population control law campaign to every house and make it a movement from road to Parliament. Time and resources are limited," Singh tweeted.

"India's population should not be more than 150 crores in the next 50 years as we are not prepared or ready to bear more than that. This is only possible when the government makes a law that third child would not be allowed to vote, neither contest election nor he/she enjoys any type of privileges and facilities given by the government," Ramdev had said.

According to an estimate of the United Nation, the population of India was 1.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to surpass that of China by 2024.

