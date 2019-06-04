Home Nation

Assam: 2 Armymen killed, 3 others injured in accident

The victims belonged to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment.

By PTI

TEZPUR (Assam): Two Armymen were killed and three others injured when their vehicle overturned in Sonitpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Nekerahola area in the morning when the Army personnel were going home on leave.

While rushing towards Rangapara railway station, the driver lost control of the vehicle which skidded off the road and turned over, police said.

The deceased were identified as Naik Dhyan Singh and Lance Naik Nasir Ahmed Bhatt.

The three injured have been taken to the Tezpur Army Base Hospital here.

