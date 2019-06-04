Home Nation

Bank fraud cases rose during NDA's 1st term: Congress

'According to latest data by RBI, in 2018-19 alone, there has been a bank fraud of Rs 71,500 crore,' Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Published: 04th June 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Randeep Surjewala, AICC, Congress

AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | File/PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Alleging that bank fraud cases rose during the NDA government's first term, the Congress on Tuesday said it hoped the BJP will take tougher steps and rectify the banking system.

In a series of tweets, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that during the first tenure of the Modi government, bank frauds amounted to Rs 1 lakh crore while people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi fled the country.

Surjewala added: "According to latest data by RBI, in 2018-19 alone, there has been a bank fraud of Rs 71,500 crore."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDA Congress BJP Randeep Singh Surjewala Bank Fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp