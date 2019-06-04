Home Nation

Faced with acute shortage, Rajasthan's Bhilwara residents lock water containers to prevent theft

District Collector Rajendra Bhatt acknowledged the water crisis prevailing in the region and assured that the issue will be resolved soon.

Published: 04th June 2019

By ANI

BHILWARA (Rajasthan): Faced with acute water shortage and an unstable supply of drinking water, residents of Parasrampura village in Hurda panchayat are keeping their water containers locked to prevent theft of drinking water.

Residents claim that drinking water is supplied through water tankers which come only once every 10 days.

Laali Devi, a resident of the village, said: "In our village, there is a lot of water scarcity. Hence we keep our water locked in containers. Water doesn't come to us for 10 days, so we have to use the same water for 10 days. We value it the same as silver or gold."

"If we do not lock our water, someone else takes it. If we finish the water what would our children drink?" asked Gyarsi Devi, another resident.

District Collector Rajendra Bhatt acknowledged the water crisis prevailing in the region and assured that the issue will be resolved soon.

"In Parasrampura village, we have learned that water is being supplied once a week. The village is adopted by Hindustan Zinc because of being near to their mining area. I have spoken to their senior officer and they have promised that water will be supplied at a difference of 48 or 72 hours," he said.

