Home Nation

Investigating officer probing Robert Vadra in money laundering case replaced

The source said the reason for the move was required as Sharma was on leave for almost one and half months.

Published: 04th June 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman and son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra (File photo)

Businessman and son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra (File photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has replaced the investigation officer probing the case of Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, official sources said.

According to highly-placed sources in the agency, the ED has replaced IPS officer Rajiv Sharma with Mahesh Gupta of the Indian Revenue Services (IRS).

The source said the reason for the move was required as Sharma was on leave for almost one and half months.

The source said that Sharma's promotion was pending for long. He had joined the agency as the Deputy Director and was supposed to be promoted as the Joint Director.

For his promotion, Sharma had to go back to his parent cadre, the source said. And keeping in view the seriousness of Vadra's case, Gupta was made the investigating officer, it said.

Sharma joined office on Monday. The ED has been probing Vadra in a money laundering case involving alleged assets abroad.

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets and undisclosed entities set up to evade tax.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Vadra IPS officer Rajiv Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp