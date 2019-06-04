Home Nation

Lookout notices to be issued against eight Gujarat cops for custodial death

All the eight accused, who have been booked for murder, were arrested on Saturday but managed to slip out of the police station and have been absconding since.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The process of issuing lookout notices against eight Gujarat policemen in connection with a custodial death that took place in Surat has begun, a senior official said Tuesday.

The eight, including an inspector and sub-inspector, from Khatodara police station, are accused of torturing three burglary suspects in custody on Friday, leading to the death of one, identified as Omprakash Pandey, from brain injury on Saturday night.

Pandey died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

All the eight accused, who have been booked for murder, were arrested on Saturday but managed to slip out of the police station and have been absconding since.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chintan Teraiya said, "We have initiated the process to issue lookout notices against the accused policemen. We have sought their passport details etc. The process should be completed in the next two days."

Speaking to reporters, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said, "In the Surat custodial death incident, an FIR was immediately filed against the policemen on the direction of Surat police commissioner. All have been identified and teams have been formed to nab them."

Officials identified the accused as Inspector M B Khileri, a sub-inspector and six detection staff personnel, namely Hareshbhai, Kanaksinh, Pareshbhai, Ashish, Kalpeshbhai and Dilubhai.

They have been charged under sections 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to extract confession), 342 (wrongful confinement), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Gujarat Police Act.

