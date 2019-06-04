Home Nation

Mamata favours return of ballot paper, asks Trinamool cadres to launch door-to-door campaign

The Opposition parties have been raising the issue of vulnerability of EVMs, but Mamata is the first among the big political leaders to have questioned the Lok Sabha election results. 

Published: 04th June 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee with Mayor of Kolkata Firad Hakim and his wife at an Iftar party during the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata Monday June 3 2019. |

By Pranab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Reiterating that EVM-based Lok Sabha poll results were not a reflection of the popular mandate, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday directed all party MLAs and district-level leaders to launch a door-to-door campaign to ‘‘bring back ballot, not EVMs’’.

Trinamool sources said the CM had asked her party members to launch the campaign keeping an eye on the Assembly polls scheduled for 2021.

The CM held a meeting with her party’s MLAs and ministers at the state secretariat on Monday to review the party’s Lok Sabha poll debacle and launched yet another frontal attack on the BJP, accusing it of using money power and resorting to EVM tampering. In her first public appearance two days after the LS election results were declared, Mamata had said would not accept the NDA’s victory.

‘‘My party workers fought well against the BJP’s money power and muscle flexing during the elections. They (BJP) have got only 18 Lok Sabha seats, not even the target of 23, at the mercy of the CPM. They are taking over party offices forcibly because they realised the election results was not the actual reflection of the people’s verdict,’’ said Mamata on Monday. 

The Opposition parties have been raising the issue of vulnerability of EVMs, but Mamata is the first among the big political leaders to have questioned the Lok Sabha election results. 

“We will run this campaign across the country with all political parties. Even America has done away with it. Only two per cent machines are verified, 98 per cent are not verified. The machines were not working and the ones that were changed were pre-programmed for a party. One lakh machines are missing. EVM voting is not the verdict of people,” said Mamata.

The Bengal CM said there should be a fact-finding committee to find out the reasons behind the EVM glitches during the elections. 

‘‘The Trinamool will hold door-to-door campaigns to save democracy and bring back ballot, not the EVMs. The BJP is spreading fake videos to malign the image of the state and we will take out rallies involving youths, students across the, from the hills to the Sunderbans, in protest against it,’’ Mamata said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Trinamool VVPAT EVM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp