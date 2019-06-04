Missing AN-32 aircraft hunt: IAF mulls deploying more assets as ISRO, Navy joins search mission

Home Nation

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even after extensive search till Tuesday, the authorities were unable to trace the missing AN-32 transport aircraft and the Indian Air Force is mulling to press more assets into the mission.

ISRO, which offered help in the search operations, has pressed Risat-series satellite into service, according to reports.

Confirming that the Search and Rescue (SAR) operations resumed in the Tuesday morning, a source also informed that the Indian Navy has also joined the mission.

“Search and Rescue has resumed as the weather cleared up. Two Mi-17 choppers and one Advanced Light Helicopter are constantly deployed along with the ground party of Army and ITBP.  More assets may be deployed.”

 

The source also added that the search mission had to be stopped due to bad weather.

Sources also confirmed that IAF's C-130J carried out three Search and Rescue (SAR) sorties during Monday night but were unable to locate the aircraft.

The SAR Mission is going on since Monday afternoon as An AN-32 which got airborne from Jorhat at 1227 hrs for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) went out of contact. 

The aircraft last contacted ground agencies at 1300 hrs (approx). 

ALSO READ | Missing AN-32 brings back disturbing memories of another IAF aircraft that went missing in 2016

A total of eight aircrews and five passengers were onboard the aircraft. C-130, Sukhoi 30 fighter, AN-32 aircraft, two Mi-17s of IAF and Indian Army ALH helicopters were launched to locate the missing aircraft. 

It was during the yesterday's operation that some ground reports were received on the crash site's possible location but nothing was found when helicopters searched the location. 

Various government and civil agencies are also coordinating in the rescue efforts. 

C-130J has the long-range search and rescue capability as the aircraft's mission system includes automatic identification and direction-finding capabilities with its long-range, multi-mode radar. 

It has electro-optical and infrared pod which can pick heat signature on the ground and thus can trace a human being or even the aircraft even on the ground.

