Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed chief of India Meteorological Department

He will assume charge of the post on or after August 1, 2019 

Published: 04th June 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Renowned scientist Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was appointed on Tuesday as the chief of India Meteorological Department (IMD), an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Mohapatra, who is Scientist 'G' in the IMD, has been appointed as Director General of Meteorology, IMD for a period of five years, it said.

He will assume charge of the post on or after August 1, 2019, the order said. The IMD is responsible for the weather and climate-related forecasts for the country.

It is also mandated to warn against severe weather phenomenon like cyclones, dust storms, heavy rain and snow, cold and heatwaves, among others.

