Rajasthan officials left red-faced after porn clip played during meeting in state Secretariat

Food and Civil Supply Department secretary Mugdha Singh informed that nearly ten people, department officials and NIC representatives, were present in the room when the incident happened.

JAIPUR: Officials of the Food and Civil Supply Department were left embarrassed after a porn clip played in the middle of a meeting here.

The meeting was chaired by Mugdha Singh, the secretary of the department, at the NIC room in the secretariat on Monday.

"In the middle of the video conference, an obscene clip started playing on the screen. I immediately called the NIC director and asked him to probe the matter and give a report on this," she told PTI.

Sinha informed that nearly ten people, department officials and NIC representatives, were present in the room and district supply officers from all the 33 districts of the state were participating in the meeting through video conference.

The meeting was held to review various schemes and programmes. "Decision on the action will be taken on guilty personnel on the basis of NIC director's report," she said.

