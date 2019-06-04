'Reunite Left parties': Sudhakar Reddy urges CPM, decides to step down as CPI chief

Home Nation

Party national secretary D Raja, All India Trade Union Congress general secretary Amarjeet Kaur and Kerala secretary Kanam Rajendran are seen to be front-runners to succeed Reddy.

Sudhakar Reddy

CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy (File Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh/EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The CPI would see a change of guard next month with its General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy deciding to step down on health grounds after holding the post for more than seven years, sources in the party said.

Reddy, who assumed charge of the party's top post on March 31, 2012, and was serving a third term scheduled to end in 2021, is firm on announcing his "retirement" at the national council meeting to be held in Delhi on July 20, they said.

The 77-year-old veteran Communist leader "cannot travel much, has lung problems, allergy to air-conditioning and discomfort facing extreme heat and cold," they said.

"He (Reddy) is firm on retiring," a senior CPI leader said.

Party national secretary D Raja, All India Trade Union Congress general secretary Amarjeet Kaur and Kerala secretary Kanam Rajendran are seen to be front-runners to succeed Reddy, a former Lok Sabha member from Telangana.

Sources said the party's new boss would be picked by consensus.

Raja is the senior-most in the central secretariat, a known leader but has never been a state secretary and also not contested the Lok Sabha elections.

"They (Kerala unit) are not interested, that's the problem, we wanted them to take over," sources said when asked about possibilities of leaders from the southern state being in the reckoning.

Some party functionaries are also pursuing with Rajendran to take over, sources said.

Sudhakar Reddy (L) with D Raja (File Photo)

The CPI is the second biggest constituent in the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala.

"She (Kaur) is in trade union. If there is consensus, she can become the party general secretary", sources said.

Whoever takes over would have a tough challenge to revive the fortunes of the party, which put up a dismal show in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning only two seats.

Meanwhile, Reddy had a discussion with his CPM counterpart Sitaram Yechury on the issue of reunification of the Communist parties.

"Reddy discussed with Yechury, told him he should raise it in their central committee, he (Yechury) forwarded our (CPI's) letter to their politburo," a CPI leader said.

 

