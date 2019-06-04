Home Nation

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vikhe Patil quits as party MLA, likely to join BJP

The development comes amid reports that the former leader of opposition will be joining the BJP along with some Congress MLAs and may be inducted in the Devendra Fadnavis-led state ministry.

Published: 04th June 2019

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader in Maharashtra and former leader of opposition in Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Tuesday submitted his resignation as a member of the Lower House.

The development comes amid reports that he will be joining the BJP along with some Congress MLAs and may be inducted in the Devendra Fadnavis-led state ministry.

Vikhe Patil's son Sujay Vikhe Patil had switched to BJP from Congress before Lok Sabha Polls. He won with a margin of 2.81 lakh votes from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Vikhe Patil had quit as Leader of Opposition in March, days after his son joined the BJP.

The Congress leader submitted his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade at his office here, an official said.

