Stop use of potable water for upkeep of cricket fields: CPI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over reported use of potable or drinking water in large quantities for the upkeep of cricket fields, the Communist Party of India has written to the central government to stop use of potable water keeping in mind shortage of water.

"During these acute summer months when people are suffering heavily due to lack of water, these acts of cricket authorities have no justification. It is learned that the National Green Tribunal has intervened in the matter of using drinking water for setting up cricket ground in Feroz Shah Kotla gardens," said the party.

The NGT has appointed a committee for the same.

"The Committee, its probe, and report all will be a time consuming process. I request your office to take up the matter with utmost urgency and ensure that potable and drinking water would be used only for quenching the thirst of the masses," the party added.

It further said the government has a duty to clarify that drinking water is the undeniable right of the people and it would not be used for purposes like maintenance of anything else, like cricket ground.

"For such matters, they may use reverse osmosis rejects or disinfected and treated sewage water. They should be able to afford the cost of it. Seeking your urgent intervention," it added.

