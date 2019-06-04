Home Nation

WATCH | Doctor beats up patient at Jaipur hospital; human rights body seeks report

The doctor was seen climbing on to the bed of a patient at the SMS Hospital, one of the biggest in the country, and landing punches and kicks on the hapless patient.

A resident doctor beat up a patient in Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

JAIPUR: A video went viral on social media on Monday in which a resident doctor at the Sawai Man Singh Medical College and Hospital here was seen mercilessly beating a man who seemed to be a patient at the hospital.

The viral video has also reached the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission, which took the matter seriously and directed the concerned officials to submit a report by June 25.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma has also asked for a detailed report of the case. "We have directed the officials to submit a thorough report to know what exactly transpired at the hospital," Sharma said.

The entire hospital management was left embarrassed after the two-day old video surfaced, said one of the hospital staff. 

