WATCH | Doctor beats up patient at Jaipur hospital; human rights body seeks report
Published: 04th June 2019 12:14 AM | Last Updated: 04th June 2019 12:14 AM | A+A A-
JAIPUR: A video went viral on social media on Monday in which a resident doctor at the Sawai Man Singh Medical College and Hospital here was seen mercilessly beating a man who seemed to be a patient at the hospital.
In the video, the doctor was seen climbing on to the bed of a patient at the SMS Hospital, one of the biggest in the country, and landing punches and kicks on the hapless patient.
#WATCH: A resident doctor beat up a patient in Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur, Rajasthan, yesterday. Raghu Sharma, Medical & Health Minister of Rajasthan says,' We have asked for a report on the video as to what really happened.' pic.twitter.com/9mU97nwif2— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019
The viral video has also reached the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission, which took the matter seriously and directed the concerned officials to submit a report by June 25.
State Health Minister Raghu Sharma has also asked for a detailed report of the case. "We have directed the officials to submit a thorough report to know what exactly transpired at the hospital," Sharma said.
The entire hospital management was left embarrassed after the two-day old video surfaced, said one of the hospital staff.