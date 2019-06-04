'Why do we lag behind in our religion': Giriraj Singh taunts Nitish Kumar, Paswan after Iftar party

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for holding an iftar party and posing a picture to display their love for holy month of Ramzan.

A tweet by Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh questioned the extra enthusiasm shown by some NDA leaders including CM Nitish Kumar at iftar parties.

"Why we lag behind in our religion and rituals and lead in display for other," the BJP leader tweeted, saying the picture would have been beautiful had they organised "phalahar on Navratra".

कितनी खूबसूरत तस्वीर होती जब इतनी ही चाहत से नवरात्रि पे फलाहार का आयोजन करते और सुंदर सुदंर फ़ोटो आते??...अपने कर्म धर्म मे हम पिछड़ क्यों जाते और दिखावा में आगे रहते है??? pic.twitter.com/dy7s1UgBgy — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) June 4, 2019

Singh’s tweet is being construed as a political attack on Nitish Kumar, who was seen at all the iftar parties, organised in the last few days in Patna.

READ HERE | Speculation on the rise as Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi attend Ram Vilas Paswan's iftar

The National Democratic Alliance in Bihar appears to be heading towards a major political showdown between its two allies-BJP and JDU.

In the recent few Iftar parties hosted by NDA allies and others, a growing rift was seen between the leaders of both the JDU and the BJP as well as a growing ‘proximity’ of Bihar’s Mahagatbandhan netas towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(With IANS inputs)