Home Nation

'Why do we lag behind in our religion': Giriraj Singh taunts Nitish Kumar, Paswan after Iftar party

JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh did not like Singh remark and reacted demanding action against the Begusarai MP.

Published: 04th June 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh. (Photo|PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for holding an iftar party and posing a picture to display their love for holy month of Ramzan.

A tweet by Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh questioned the extra enthusiasm shown by some NDA leaders including CM Nitish Kumar at iftar parties.

"Why we lag behind in our religion and rituals and lead in display for other," the BJP leader tweeted, saying the picture would have been beautiful had they organised "phalahar on Navratra".

Singh’s tweet is being construed as a political attack on Nitish Kumar, who was seen at all the iftar parties, organised in the last few days in Patna.

READ HERE | Speculation on the rise as Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi attend Ram Vilas Paswan's iftar

The National Democratic Alliance in Bihar appears to be heading towards a major political showdown between its two allies-BJP and JDU.

In the recent few Iftar parties hosted by NDA allies and others, a growing rift was seen between the leaders of both the JDU and the BJP as well as a growing ‘proximity’ of Bihar’s Mahagatbandhan netas towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(With IANS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Giriraj Singh JDU BJP Iftar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp