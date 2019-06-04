Will new education policy provide relief from exorbitant school fees? 

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the committee set up to draft National Education Policy (NEP) recommending settings up of State Regulatory Committee which would be the sole authority on school regulations, parents in the city are hopeful of getting some relief from the exorbitant school fees.

The demand for setting up of District Fee Regulatory Committee (DFRC) has been going for over a decade now, however, no committee has been set up as of now.

The State’s efforts in this regards have been criticised, after the report submitted by the Tirupathi Rao Committee to look into the matter was not taken up, following allegations of it being pro-school managements.

The new draft which talks about affordability and accountability has impressed parents and activists from the city, who hopes to get some relief in school fee.

However, their is no certainty on how the final policy will give shape to the regulatory mechanism.

Welcoming the first draft of the policy, which will be finalised after suggestions from parents and other stakeholders.

Speaking to Express, Ashish Naredi from Hyderabad School Parents Association said that the implementation would determine the effectiveness of the aspect pertaining to the fee regulation.

The draft talks about transparency and State level regulatory authority in schools, which will set the fee structure.

“The final version should also incorporate these points. It is also to be seen how the center implements the policy,” she added.