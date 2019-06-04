Home Nation

Woman delivers own baby in Nagpur government hospital after staff fail to show up

According to Sukeshni Shrikant's relatives, no doctor or nurse turned up when she cried for help.

A pregnant woman admitted in Nagpur's government medical college and hospital was left to deliver her own baby when staff reportedly did not pay any heed to her cries for help. First-time mother Sukeshni Shrikant, a resident of Hudkeshwar, was under treatment here, according to media reports. 

On Saturday evening, the 23-year-old was admitted as her due date was nearing. Sukeshni was made to lie down on the floor when she came to the hospital. When her relatives complained to senior officials, she was given a bed in the gynaecology ward. 

According to her relatives, she was taken to the labour ward when her labour pains started on Sunday evening. However, the doctors left her when the pain eased.

Past midnight, when her pains began again, Sukeshni who was all alone in the ward, cried for help. Her screams woke up one of her relatives who saw the baby's head coming out. He asked her to pull out the baby. Sukeshni initially refused, but when she was unable to endure the pain, she somehow pulled out the baby, relatives said. 

Later, when her mother reached there, she woke up the nurse on-call who cut the umbilical cord and reportedly told Sukeshni to sleep on the ground with her newborn baby. 

The woman was still lying on the floor with the baby on Monday. She was given a bed again when her family complained to the gynaecology department. 

Sukeshni's husband Shrikant demanded punishment for the doctors and nurses for their negligence.

NG Tirpude, the acting dean of the medical college, described the incident as unfortunate and said an inquiry has been ordered. A three-member panel has been set up to probe into the incident, he added. 

