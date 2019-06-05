Home Nation

610 political parties won no seat, 530 got 0% vote in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A total of 13 parties managed to enter the Lok Sabha by bagging just one seat each, according to data available with the Election Commission.

Published: 05th June 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Irfana/EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A total of 610 mainly regional and small political parties across the country failed to win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections while 530 got zero per cent vote share.

A total of 13 parties managed to enter the Lok Sabha by bagging just one seat each, according to data available with the Election Commission.

Some of the parties which drew a blank in the Lok Sabha battle are Forward Bloc, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Sarva Janata Party (SJPA), Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the PMK.

Of the 610 parties, 80 got about 1 per cent or less vote percentage in the overall vote share while the remaining 530 got zero per cent.

A total of 37 political parties will mark their presence in Lok Sabha, with the BJP alone grabbing 303 seats out of the 542. The Congress won 52 seats. Polling was countermanded in one seat in Tamil Nadu.

The parties entering the House with just one seat each include the Aam Aadmi Party (Sangrur, Punjab), All Jharkhand Students Union Party (Giridih, Jharkhand), AIADMK (Theni, Tamil Nadu), All India United Democratic Front (Dhubri, Assam) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (Kollam, Kerala).

The others with one seat are VCK (Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu), Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (Sikkim), Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (Nagaland), Janata Dal-Secular (Hassan, Karnataka), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (Nagaur, Rajasthan), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Rajmahal, Jharkhand), Kerala Congress (M) (Kottayam, Kerala) and Mizo National Front (Mizoram).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, out of the total 464 parties in the fray, 38 parties get entry into the Lok Sabha and 12 parties won only one seat each.

This time, six national parties -- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- collectively won 375 seats, up from 342 in 2014.

In 2014, 400 smaller parties got zero seats whose 6,040 candidates lost their security deposits. A candidate loses deposit if he fails to win even a sixth of the valid votes polled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp