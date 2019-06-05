Home Nation

After Nitish, now Shiv Sena not on same page with BJP over seat sharing

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said both the parties would contest an equal number of seats, while the smaller partners in the alliance will get their due.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha election 2019 winners

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray celebrate BJP and Shiv Sena alliance's win in Maharashtra. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP’s new sharing formula ahead of the assembly polls could create a rift with ally Shiv Sena. While the BJP claims the proposed arrangement is aimed to help the alliance win the maximum number of seats in the state, Sena says they are being cheated and undermined.

While formally announcing the tie-up with Sena in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said both the parties would contest an equal number of seats, while the smaller partners in the alliance will get their due. He also said the posts and responsibilities will also be shared equally.

However, according to the formula recently proposed by revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, 18 seats would be given to smaller allies and the Shiv Sena and BJP would contest 135 seats each. This means that while the BJP and Shiv Sena would contest 270 of the 288 seats in the state assembly, Ramdas Athawale’s RPI(A), Mahadeo Jankar’s Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP), Sadabhau Khot’s Rayat Kranti Paksha (RKP) and Vinayak Mete’s ShivaSangram (SS) would have to be happy with their share of 18 seats.

In 2014, BJP and Sena had contested separately and won 122 and 63 seats respectively. The BJP had made inroads in several of the traditional Shiv Sena strongholds like Mumbai, Pune and Nashik.

According to the current formula, the BJP has proposed that all the currently held seats would remain with the respective parties.

This means that the Sena won’t get an opportunity to contest the seats which it once used to win comfortably.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena BJP Devendra Fadnavis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp