Home Nation

Dalit boy tied up, thrashed by 'upper caste' men to stop him from entering temple in Rajasthan

A case has been filed against the Dalit boy under POSCO regulations for molesting a girl, say police.

Published: 05th June 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of the video in which a Dalit boy is beaten up by 'upper caste' men.

By Online Desk

In a shocking video that has gone viral on social media, a minor Dalit boy can be seen tied up and thrashed by a group of men belonging to "upper castes" in Rajasthan's Pali district.

While the video suggests that the boy was beaten up by the men to prevent him from entering a temple, a police officer told ANI that a case was filed against the boy under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) regulations for molesting a minor girl.

The officer said, "A case has been registered under POCSO Act against him. After the preliminary investigation, he has been sent to juvenile protection home. Locals, who were seen thrashing the boy in the viral video, have also been taken on remand."

The video which has created a rage online was shot by an onlooker when the boy was being beaten up at Dhaneria village of the state.

The incident reportedly took place on June 1 while the video surfaced online on June 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act POCSO dalit attrocity SC ST Atrocities Act brahminism RSS Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp