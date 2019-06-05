Dalit boy tied up, thrashed by 'upper caste' men to stop him from entering temple in Rajasthan

By Online Desk

In a shocking video that has gone viral on social media, a minor Dalit boy can be seen tied up and thrashed by a group of men belonging to "upper castes" in Rajasthan's Pali district.

While the video suggests that the boy was beaten up by the men to prevent him from entering a temple, a police officer told ANI that a case was filed against the boy under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) regulations for molesting a minor girl.

#BREAKING राजस्थान के जिला पाली गाॅव धनेरिया मे दलित नाबालिग लङके को इतनी बेरहमी से पीटा की मन विचलित हो उठा।



इस लङके की गलती सिर्फ इतनी है कि यह गाँव के मन्दिर पर चढ़ गया था !



भगवा गमछा ङाले युवक नजर आ रहा है बताया जा रहा है कि वह भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता हैpic.twitter.com/4kT4olJA1y — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) June 3, 2019

The officer said, "A case has been registered under POCSO Act against him. After the preliminary investigation, he has been sent to juvenile protection home. Locals, who were seen thrashing the boy in the viral video, have also been taken on remand."

The video which has created a rage online was shot by an onlooker when the boy was being beaten up at Dhaneria village of the state.

The incident reportedly took place on June 1 while the video surfaced online on June 3.