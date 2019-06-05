Home Nation

Drop abuse complaints in 'DGP box' in college premises, Patna police tell girl students

The institutes, where the complaint boxes have been installed, are Patna Women’s College, JD Women’s
College, Arvind Mahila College, Magadh Mahila College, Ganga Devi College and Science College.

Stalking

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
PATNA: College girls in Patna will not have to approach the cops to register any harassment-related complaints. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Patna police administration has installed 'DG Complaints Box' in six women's colleges including Patna Women’s College to collect the complaints of sexual harassments to take appropriate action.

The brainchild of Director General of Police (DGP), Bihar, Gupteshwar Panday, the ‘DGP complaint boxes’ will be opened once in a week by senior police officials in the particular locality or the SHO of Patna women's police station Smita Sinha, who is the in-charge of these boxes. Sinha will be acting promptly upon the complaints dropped into the boxes at the respective colleges.

According to City SP (Central) P K Das, cops of concerned areas will make weekly visits at these colleges where the DG Complaints Boxes are installed to collect the complaints. Das said he will personally look into the complaints and also ensure that proper action is taken against the accused.

