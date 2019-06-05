Home Nation

East Central Railways upgrading nearly 52 railway stations to 'eco-friendly' status

ECR spokesperson Rajesh Kumar said that a whopping sum of Rs 49 crore was spent in 2018-19 on a slew of eco-friendly initiatives undertaken across the zone.

Published: 05th June 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: If everything goes well as per the plan, Rajendranagar (Patna) and Dhanbad (Jharkhand) railway stations would soon be developed as model stations (MS) with world class eco-friendly and environment protection facilities under the East Central Railway (ECR).  Besides this, the ECR is upgrading nearly 52 railway stations to the status of 'eco-friendly'.

Sharing this at a seminar organised on the eve of World Environment day on Tuesday, chief spokesperson of zone Rajesh Kumar said that a whopping sum of Rs 49 crore was spent in 2018-19 on a slew of eco-friendly initiatives undertaken across the zone.

“The railways has installed water recycling pants, ROS water plants, used bottle crushing machines and other facilities in order to promote eco-friendly habits among the passengers”, Kumar said, adding that a target to plant 1 lakh saplings in next one year has also been set.

A Swachh Map app has also been launched at the zone’s 16 railway stations including Patna, Hajipur, Rajendranagar, Muzaffarpur and others to monitor on-going cleanliness and sanitation drives through public participations. 

“Sanitary napkin vending cum disposal machines have been installed at ECR’s 11 railway stations besides the installation of bottle crushing machines at seven railway stations on an experimental basis”, Kumar said. He added that bio-toilets have been attached with 3145 coaches of various trains in 2018-19.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Central Railways  eco friendly eco friendly stations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp